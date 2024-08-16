Updates grew more positive from there with word that, even though his character didn’t appear in the 28 Weeks Later sequel, Cillian’s character will still appear in the upcoming 28 Years Later movie, the first in a planned trilogy of movies coming from members of the original gang, including not only Boyle directing an initial film but original screenwriter Alex Garland (who is moving away from directing but cannot seem to quit those apocalyptic vibes ) doing the scribe honors here again. Let’s talk about what to expect from this crew going back to basics:

Future Red Eye star Cillian Murphy’s future in cinema already seemed pretty clear after 28 Days Later put him on the household map, and then the movie put him in front Christopher Nolan’s eyeballs. Their subsequent pairings culminated, of course, with Oppenheimer as well as post-Oscar glow, but Cillian isn’t shying away from returning to his earlier eras in filmmaking. He maintains such fondness for Danny Boyle and their mutual 28 Days Later experience that he immediately hopped onboard as a producer.

Plot

First, it’s worth noting that this film’s announcement frenzy only went into overdrive this past May, and the film is scheduled to arrive next summer, which should underscore the seriousness and drive with which the filmmaking team is operating. Unconfirmed reports even suggest that filming recently wrapped (with a $60 million budget as opposed to $8 million for 2003’s original film), although that tidbit must be taken with a grain of salt.

For his part, Cillian was very excited when the new trilogy was announced. His character, Jim, has survived since after the Rage Virus first hit humanity. The infected aren’t exactly slow-moving lumps like The Walking Dead, either, so you can imagine what the endless flight-flight cycle has done to those people who have survived. Additionally, incoming star Jodie Comer is 31, meaning that her character was likely only a few years old when the outbreak began. She and other cast and crew were confirmed to be filming in Newcastle but mainly in an English forest, and recent reports suggest that filming might be complete already.

The precise plot details of this first movie are, unsurprisingly, top secret other than confirming that the world certainly has not healed over the decades. Various photos found around the internet have shown Jodie Comer running in distress, and the Killing Eve and The Bikeriders star believes that “people are going to be pleased,” and she’s enjoying the “distinct and unique” feel of this film. Comer also revealed to Elle that her gift for seamless accent work (our words, not hers) will be put to good use here, and she will adopt a Geordie accent after studying “clips of Cheryl on The X Factor.” Beyond the technicalities, Comer added, “The original was so loved, so I’m trying not to think of that too hard. I’m not putting too much expectation on myself.”

Additionally, Boyle will hand over the director’s chair to Nia DaCosta (Candyman reboot) for the second film, which may or may not have Bone Temple in the title, although at this point, that feels like Avatar: The Seed Bearer levels of speculation.

Cast

Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be front and center with Ralph Fiennes on hand and Jack O’Connell in a minor role that will mainly consist of his character laying groundwork for the second movie, in which he will move into a leading role. Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Green Knight) has also been revealed by Collider as a cast member.