I don’t remember who gave the commencement speech at my college graduation (some boring egghead, probably), but I do recall that it wasn’t Adam Sandler.

It should have been, though. We could all stand to listen to the Uncut Gems star, who’s amassed a reported $420 million fortune while dressed like he’s meeting the other dads for a game of “hoops” at the YMCA. That’s the American dream, right there. Sandler couldn’t give an in-person commencement speech to this year’s high school and college graduates, for obvious and unfortunate reasons, but he did try to cheer them up with a mini-sermon on Twitter. He also shared a picture of his cap-and-gown younger self.

“Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry it’s a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?” Sandler tweeted. “I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you’re doing now. Then the fun began. Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you.” He signed the tweet, “Love, The Sandman.” Love you, too, buddy, as long as you make another Grown Ups movie.

Give the grads something to look forward to: more water park-based hijinks.