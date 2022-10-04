Even the most Adam Sandler-adverse critic has to give him credit for one thing: a lack of sequels. There’s Grown Ups 2, the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and otherwise, no movies with numbers in the title (except, uh, 50 First Dates and The Ridiculous 6).

But Murder Mystery 2 is coming out on Netflix next year or the year following, and, god willing, there will be a Hubie Halloween 2 someday. Would Sandler consider making a follow-up to one of his early classic comedies, though?

The Uncut Gems star has nothing officially in works, but he does have a concept in mind for Happy Gilmore 2. “Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff?” he told the Variety Awards Circuit podcast. “But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that.” Sandler also said that a sequel to 1998’s The Waterboy would be “a hell of a lot of fun.”

I agree, along as Henry Winkler is back as Coach Klein.

Good morning … 18 inches of fun . No pun intended pic.twitter.com/qecvtfeoJg — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 15, 2022

Fish need water even more than college football players.

(Via Variety)