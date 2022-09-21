You won’t find a bigger Adam Sandler fan than me, someone who watched That’s My Boy (which he starred in) and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (which he co-wrote and produced) literally last week. But even I, the Sandy Wexler defender, will admit that not all of his movies are… what’s the word I’m looking for? Oh yeah: good. Not all of his movies are good. But for so many of his comedies to be below 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes? Why you gotta be so mean. Not that Sandler minds — most of the time.

“Sometimes,” Sandler told AARP (!) when asked if the harsh reviews sting. “Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn’t have to read sh*t about whatever we’ve made. But I don’t get too shook up.” He then shared a story involving his dad.

I always remember something my father said. He was a tough bastard. He went through ups and downs in his life, like not having work for a year or two and not telling us. I recall one time that something didn’t go right for me. I bombed onstage or didn’t get an audition. I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, “Adam, you can’t always be happy. People aren’t always going to like you. You’re going to fail.” I said, “But I just want to be happy, man. I don’t want all that other crap.” He said, “You won’t actually know you’re happy if you don’t feel that other stuff.”

In other words, ignore the negative reviews for Jack and Jill and focus on the fact that you got Al Pacino to rap about Dunkin.’ Watch the scene for something like the 67th time? Don’t mind if I DO.

