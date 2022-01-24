Back in 2019, Netflix announced that Adam Sandler (whose moves have always been wildly popular on the streamer, regardless of quality) and Jennifer Aniston scored a home run with the very silly Murder Mystery. At the time, the streaming service sent out a Drudge siren-style tweet to celebrate how at least 30 million subscribers had watched at least part of the caper film. Netflix has slowly made motions to grow more transparent about how they measure “views,” but since this Sandler flick (and independent of Hubie Halloween), other movies have eclipsed the claimed number of watchers.

On Netflix’s relatively new Top 10-themed site, the total number of claimed views for their original movies is staggering. The star-studded Red Notice sits in first place with 364 million hours viewed. Don’t Look Up has attracted at least 349 million total hours while Bird Box is still going strong with 282 million, followed by Extraction at 231 million. Don’t count out The Sandman, though, because although he didn’t score a coveted Oscar nod for the dramatic Uncut Gems, he’s got more Murder Mystery juice coming. And although this sequel’s sure to be silly, there’s plenty of award-winning talent onboard. Via Variety:

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast. Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning.

If we’re going to run down the first three names alone, Mark Strong’s a Laurence Olivier Best Oscar winner while Melanie Laurent’s nabbed multiple César Awards, along with nabbing nominations for Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. And Jodie Turner-Smith’s of Queen & Slim and the recent Queen Boleyn reimagining on AMC+. As of now, Murder Mystery 2 has no set release date, but one can expect that it will rack up the Sandler-inspired reviews, proving that he definitely never needed that Oscar nod at all.

(Via Variety)