Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back to solve another whodunnit in the official trailer for Murder Mystery 2. Following up on the original action comedy, which proved to be a surprise hit for Netflix, the sequel finds the Spitzes attending an extravagant wedding, which quickly devolves into chaos following a murder and kidnapping. However, this time around the bumbling detective couple have some competition in the form of Mark Strong, who really seems like he knows what he’s doing.

More importantly, Murder Mystery 2 captures the magic of pairing veteran comedy pros like Sandler and Aniston and letting them do their thing for their third outing together.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming March 31 on Netflix.