Three years ago, Adam Sandler blew minds with Uncut Gems, an almost unbearably intense gambling thriller that teamed him up with Benny and Josh Safdie, who had previously made Robert Pattinson unrecognizable in Good Time. The star of Little Nicky and Blended got arguably the best reviews of his career. There was Oscar talk. When he was nominated, there was snub talk. And there’s a chance Sandler and the Safdies may try again.

As caught by The Playlist, buried in a new IndieWire report on actors, like Jim Carrey, struggling to find new and exciting auteurs to work with, is this claim: Sources say Sandler and the Safdies are “already cooking up another project.” New details are given. It’s not clear if it’s a film or a TV show, or whether Sandler would even be in it. (He could simply be a producer.)

Needless to say, it’s big if true. Sandler doesn’t venture far outside his Happy Madison bubble often. When he does, as with Paul Thomas Anderson’s bonkers Punch-Drunk Love, he tends to earn acclaim. Uncut Gems was his most extreme venture yet. He even almost got choked while shooting a particularly raucous scene. But if another Sandler-Safdies project winds up happening, please remember that it wouldn’t be the first time the three had reunited: You might recall that short film they made together not long after Uncut Gems first started blowing minds.

