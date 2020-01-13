Back in December, Howard Stern asked Adam Sandler what he would do if he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for his (Oscar-worthy!) performance in Uncut Gems. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f*cking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he responded. “That’s how I get them.” Look out, the Academy, Sandman’s coming for you. Sandler unfortunately failed to pick up a Best Actor nomination, so, you know what that means: coming this fall to Netflix, Fart Vacation.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll spend the rest of the day fuming while looking at the “this is how I win” GIF, but Sandler did something more productive with his time. In response to his snub, he tweeted, “Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.” He does not mean the Jessica Chastain horror movie.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

That’s a nod to his The Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates getting nominated for Best Supporting Actress, fittingly for playing Richard Jewell’s mama in Richard Jewell. Anyway, it’s a shame that the Academy failed to recognize Sandler’s brilliant performance, but at least he already has an Oscar for the “Somebody Kill Me” scene in The Wedding Singer. Oh, he doesn’t? I made that up? Burn the Oscars to the ground.