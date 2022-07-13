Adam Sandler has played a wedding singer at a bar mitzvah and sang about a bar mitzvah boy. For his next piece of mitzvah-themed piece of entertainment, he, and his family, are turning into You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah into a Netflix movie.

Variety reports that Sandler, Sandler’s wife Jackie, and their teenage daughters, Sunny and Sadie, will star in the Netflix film, along with Uncut Gems wickedly talented co-star Idina Menzel. (I will be verklempt if she doesn’t wear the same dress.) For those who haven’t read Fiona Rosenbloom’s coming-of-age novel, it’s set in the early 2000s and “follows Stacey Friedman, who is preparing for one of the most important events in her young life, her bat mitzvah. But in the lead up to the big day, she’s thrown for a loop after catching her bestie Lydia Katz locking lips with her crush Andy Goldfarb.”

Stacey is right to so not invite Lydia and Andy to her bat mitzvah.

Netflix’s official logline sums up the plot: “A girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.” Sammi Cohen, best known for the teen movie Crush starring Rowan Blanchard, is directing You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah from a script by Alison Peck (Work It).

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is Adam Sandler’s latest movie for Netflix, including recent highlights The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Hubie Halloween, and Hustle. Could there be a Hubie Bar Mitzvah in the future? Let’s hope!

(Via Variety)