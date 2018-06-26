Alamo Drafthouse Is Prepping Their Own MoviePass Competitor

Many have treated MoviePass like a limited time gift since it introduced it’s $9.99 unlimited movie plan at the tail end of 2017. The company has added a few changes to their business model since that point, sometimes trying to move folks away from the unlimited model or at least limiting it in some way, but the march has continued. As it stands, you can see one movie a day for $9.99 a month, and the company is reportedly bleeding cash. But it has also inspired theater chains to follow its model, proving that something is working.

Not only has AMC introduced their own $20 per month ticket subscription service, Alamo Drafthouse is now preparing to roll out their own program through a beta that you can sign up for right now:

Unlimited movies for one low monthly price. It’s that simple. When you have an Alamo Season Pass, you’ll use the Alamo Drafthouse Mobile App on iOS or Android to reserve your seat. No need to be at the theater – you can do it from anywhere, days in advance.

Once you get to the theater you’ll unlock your ticket using the mobile app – there’s no need to stop by the box office. Head straight into the theater, find your spot and show your ticket to your server. It’s that easy.

Bringing a friend? You can easily purchase additional companion tickets at the same time you make your reservation.