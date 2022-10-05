Over a year ago, Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchens died from injuries that she sustained from a firearm held by Baldwin. He has maintained that he didn’t fire the gun, which was somehow loaded with real bullets despite being declared a “cold” weapon. The situation only grew messier over the past year or so, with the official FBI investigation finding that the gun wouldn’t have fired if someone hadn’t pulled the trigger. Previously, Baldwin publicly suggested that Rust plaintiffs went after deep-pocketed defendants, and a lawyer for Hutchins’ estate called some of Baldwin’s actions (in the aftermath of the incident) “shameful.”

Baldwin was, in fact, exonerated by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau’s investigation, which found that he believed that the gun only held dummy rounds, and his producing responsibilities only extended to creative decisions and budgetary matters and had nothing to do with crew member hiring or negligence that resulted from hiring practices.

Fast forward to now, and the powers that be have decided to reboot production on the film in early 2023. The original cast will be in tow, and Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, will be onboard as executive producer. This is happening as part of producers’ (and that includes Baldwin) settlement with Halyna’s family. Via Deadline:

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” said Matthew Hutchins this morning. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” added Hutchins. “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” he added, “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Again, casting for the film will remain intact, meaning that Baldwin will return to his role of Harland Rust, and this also includes Jensen Ackles, who previously posted a tribute while calling Halyna’s death “a tragedy of epic proportions.” Also on board: Joel Souza, who was wounded by the live round that killed Halyna and will return to direct.

