How many times can you remake the same horror story without it becoming stale? It depends on who you ask, but Michael Meyers would probably say there is no limit. There are some storylines that can only be done so many times before it starts becoming predictable, but that’s why Xenomorphs are the perfect villain: they are never predictable. They just want to kill you! Do the space explorers ever learn? No, but that’s how we ended up with seven Alien installments. Still not as many as Michael Meyers, but impressive.

While diehard fans might be nervous that Alien: Romulus is just a new version of the same formula, early reviews are promising some terrifying twists and turns-particularly in the last act of the film. Romulus takes place between Alien and Aliens and follows a group of young space explorers who stumble upon the wreckage of a space station infested with aliens.

Don’t Speak director Fede Alvarez went into the movie wanting to terrify some people, and he seems to have succeeded. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Alien has always been the scariest movie ever for me, so to be able to go into that world and bring it to a new generation, and bring it to life in a way it’s never been brought to life before and in such a realistic and almost documentary way, it really was the things that made all my nightmares.”

It seems like Alien: Romulus has made other people’s nightmares, too. After the premiere earlier this week, some lucky movie-goers shared their spoiler-free thoughts on X:

Borys_Kit:

ALIEN: ROMULUS: Has all the great hallmarks of what you would expect in an Alien flick but never feels like it’s pandering to nostalgia or fan service…and even goes into a crazy new direction. Fede Alvarez & the cast just gave birth to summer’s best movie.

BrandonDavisBD

Alien: Romulus is shockingly good. This movie is so inventive with horror, thrills, and visuals while never crossing into gratuitous blood or gore. It emulates the original Alien movies so well. I had to pick my jaw up off the floor in the third act. That was insane. Wow.

RachelLeishman:

#AlienRomulus is the first time I have been terrified during one of the Alien movies. Cailee Spaeny’s Rain is a perfect character to follow on this journey and through Fede Álvarez’s twists and turns, you never really know where Romulus is headed. The 3rd act is truly WILD. I dig it.

@TheJonathanSim

ALIEN: ROMULUS is the best Alien movie since Aliens. The perfect bridge between the sci-fi horror of Scott’s original with the thrilling action of Cameron’s sequel. It gets more thrilling with every scene, culminating in a mind-blowing final act that proves Fede Álvarez never holds back. Absolute insanity filled with fresh ideas

Lulamaybelle

Fede Alvarez’s #AlienRomulus is gnarly, gripping & gorgeously bleak (everything from the story to Olivares’ cinematography to Wallfisch’s score). Innovatively delivering smart, savvy stuff, subtly playing the greatest hits. Cailee Spaeny & David Jonsson dominate. This rules!

@GermainLussier

#AlienRomulus is a bonkers roller coaster ride through the previous six Alien movies, using bits of all them, to tell a focused, mostly standalone story filled with glorious gore & scares. It gets better as it goes along, ending with a phenomenal big swing of a third act.

Seantaj

#AlienRomulus is the sci-fi horror masterpiece we’ve been waiting for! @fedalvar has taken the franchise back to its roots in the most terrifying way possible. Every moment is edge-of-your-seat tension and is everything you’d want from an Alien movie and more. Best Alien film in decades! A must watch in IMAX!

NSpake

#AlienRomulus doesn’t revolutionize the formula, but it has two vital secret weapons in Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson. Director Fede Álvarez returns the franchise to its horror roots, delivering one of the most spine-chilling final acts in any Alien movie.

@billbria