Tom Cruise has been desperately trying to get each and every person on the planet to a movie theater for years by jumping out of planes and doing way too much in the name of cinema. But it turns out that all theaters needed was a vessel for some overly priced popcorn. This could have saved Cruise a lot of time and energy.

The next popcorn bucket to hit the market will be a giant Xenomorph head to celebrate Alien: Romulus. The bucket will be available at certain Cinemark locations, though the price is TBD. Luckily, the bucket does not include those high-pitched screaming sound effects that signal when you are about to die.

It’s not really a bucket so much as a hollowed-out head which seems logistically challenging to eat effectively in a dark and crowded movie theater. Sure, they could have made it a Xenomorph egg, which would have been the optimal shape for a container, but that would be too convenient. You need to sit through the entire 120-minute movie trying to balance the bucket on your lap. Good luck.

This popcorn bucket trend seemingly began when with the infamous Dune popcorn bucket back in March. After going viral, it became apparent that every new movie needs a collectible popcorn bucket because who doesn’t want a decapitated Garfield head lying around their house?

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16.