It’s been two weeks since a jury found Amber Heard guilty of defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. (He, too, was found guilty, but for fewer charges and for far less money.) At the time, the actress said she was “heartbroken,” as well as disappointed, not just for her, but for “what this verdict means for other women.” She also claimed she planned to appeal. She’s kept quiet since then, only speaking up about it in a multi-part interview whose first segment aired on Tuesday.

It was the same day a wild rumor spread around. During the trial, Heard testified that her part in the sequel to Aquaman, in which she played the female lead, had been dramatically cut down. The rumor claimed that Warner Bros. didn’t stop there. Instead, it was alleged, they were removing her role entirely. But a representative for Heard quickly shot that one down.

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a representative told Entertainment Weekly.

Since the verdict was read, Heard’s lawyer admitted that the actress “absolutely” can’t pay the $10 million she owes Depp. During the trial, she claimed that she’d lost work due to Depp’s “smear campaign” against her. In her recent interview with Savannah Guthrie, Heard stood her ground, saying, “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony.”

In the meantime, people will have to wait to see how much of Heard winds up in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when it hits theaters on March 17, 2023.

