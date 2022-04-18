Amber Heard’s traumatizing trial against Johnny Depp has been going on for some time, and it just hit another bump in the road after Heard’s close friend and journalist Eve Barlow (who is known for her controversial “Eve Fartlow” tweets) was allegedly tweeting and texting in the front row of the courtroom which is historically a very controversial move…and also just a generally bad idea.

According to Page Six, Barlow was sitting with Heard’s legal team and attempted to bring up social media posts regarding the case, and was even tweeting and texting while inside the courtroom. While the laws surrounding tweeting and texting in court are iffy (they vary from state to state) it was allegedly against a court order, according to Judge Penney S. Azcarate.

A source from inside the court told Page Six that Barlow was sitting with Heard’s legal team, “live-tweeting, texting and posting information” before Depp’s lawyers had her barred from the court.

“She was tweeting live from my courtroom … and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting. That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial,” Azcaratate said.

Heard and Depp have been in an ugly legal battle for several years, though this specific trail was regarding Heard’s op-ed about domestic abuse for The Washington Post. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor sued for defamation of character. The two were in a relationship from 2015 to 2017, and Depp claims Heard made up allegations against him, while Heard countersued for 100 million.

Depp was famously fired from his role in the Harry Potter prequels after outrage among fans. Surprisingly enough that’s only one of the numerous scandals and drama that has been surrounding the franchise. Maybe it’s time to take a quick break from the Wizarding World, and the real world for that matter!