Remember when Andrew Garfield (and his possibly fake butt) had to lie and pretend he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Those days are long over.

Sony had all three Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Garfield, recreate the Spider-Man pointing meme to promote the sixth highest-grossing movie ever coming to digital on March 22 and 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/HMKXn3QqC9 pic.twitter.com/eY7J5GuODg — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) February 23, 2022

The meme comes from a 1968 episode of Spider-Man, “Double Identity,” in which “Spider-Man attempts to catch a man looking like Peter Parker who steals a valuable manuscript, but the man’s bodyguard Brutus knocks him down. The culprit is Charles Cameo who impersonates others while stealing art treasures.”

Look, it was great to see Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard in No Way Home, but if Marvel is serious about having the highest-grossing movie of all-time again, Charles Cameo needs to be in the next Spider-Man movie. The people (me) are demanding more Charles Cameo. Get a load of his wiki:

Along with his henchman, Brutus, he impersonates others (with full-sized costumes) and manages to steal things using them. He has impersonated: The prime minister, Peter Parker, Spider-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, Salvador Picasso (artist), and an art gallery manager.

Has Electro ever impersonated an art galley manager AND the prime minster? I think not. That’s some real villainy. Maybe he’ll be in the bonus features of the No Way Home Blu-ray (which you can preorder here).