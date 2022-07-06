It’s been about a year-and-a-half since Armie Hammer’s career imploded, all thanks to disturbing allegations of sexual abuse and his fondness for cannibalism talk. The actor lost one role after another; his presence in the ad campaign for the already-in-the-can Death on the Nile was minimized. So when a rumor spread that he’d found himself working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands, some thought it was possible — even if it was untrue.

Variety debunked the claim, which began when a flyer was shared on Twitter by Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire, featuring a picture of a beaming Hammer along with the words “I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation,” as well as promises that he can find spots for “swimming with wild turtles.”

Well, turns out it was a joke. A hotel staffer told Variety that Hammer, who spent part of his childhood living with his family in the British territory, was merely a guest there. He’s also friends with some of the staff, some of whom made the flyer as a prank and sent it to some of the hotel’s guests, to see how much attention it would get. Turns out it got a lot.

Still, it sounded like it could have been true. Silent film star Louise Brooks was once spotted working at Saks Fifth Avenue long after her movie career went flat. Still, this is a case where fiction is stranger than fact — even if the facts are pretty strange, too.

