Ever since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against Armie Hammer, the actor has either dropped out of or been dropped by one movie after another, from the Jennifer Lopez action comedy Shotgun Wedding to The Offer, a limited series about the making of The Godfather. He even lost his agents and publicist. Now it looks like the final domino has fallen: The Billion Dollar Spy, the last project he had on the docket, has gotten rid of him as well.

This comes from Variety, who report that the actor, once a hot property, is no longer attached to the Cold War drama-thriller, which would have cast him opposite Mads Mikkelsen and seen him directed by Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom). It’s not clear yet if the film is still going into production without him.

There is one more project that still has his name attached: the sequel to Call Me By Your Name, the romantic drama that was widely seen as taking his career next-next-level. However, unlike The Billion Dollar Spy, that film had never officially gone into development and still has no script. The original film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, is even busy with pre-production on another film, so the sequel’s future is even more in doubt than it was before. There are still two films he completed before the allegations came out: the Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile and the Taika Waititi soccer movie Next Goal Wins.

This all began when multiple women came forward with disturbing allegations against Hammer involving his sex life. In mid-March, a woman came forward accusing him of rape and other violent behavior. He is currently being investigated by the LAPD.

