Austin Butler Continues To Be The Most Charming Actor Of 2024 So Far (Sorry, Glen Powell)

Austin Butler has come so far since he and Carrie Bradshaw broke up. After jumping from a never-ending Oscar campaign right into the Dune universe, he then made his way over to join a motorcycle gang in The Bikeriders, where he seems the most at peace. As evident by his current press cycle, Butler is quickly coming for Glen Powell’s role of 2024’s Most Charming Leading Man Aged 20-35, Blonde Division. It’s a surprisingly saturated pool!

Butler stars in The Bikeriders alongside Tom Hardy and a particularly hairy Norman Reedus. But movie aside, he’s giving the best performance of the season by simply being himself. Wholesome! Especially after he spent the last three years as Elvis.

The actor might be pretty tired of answering journalist’s questions, which is why he seems to be doing the interviewing this time around. He’s chatted about bunnies, art, and why writers don’t have a social life.

This isn’t the first time Butler has gone off the rails in an endearing way. Earlier this month, he told Bravo Australia, “I don’t like talking about myself. What else can you tell me? How old are you? What are you interested in?” Hopefully she did not get in trouble for answering that she likes art.

This seems like the beginning of a romantic comedy where a big-name celebrity is desperate to be treated like a normal person. Luckily, Butler has been through this on Hannah Montana.

But what gets Butler most excited is when interviewer Simon Harkness told him that he was the closest thing we have to James Dean. It seems like Butler has been waiting his whole life to hear that.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell is out hunting tornadoes or something.


The Bikeriders hits theaters on June 21st.

