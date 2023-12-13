A movie with an incredibly acclaimed, beloved cast and a trailer that genuinely looked like what would happen if Martin Scorsese directed Sons of Anarchy has had a gruelingly rough ride toward theaters. Originally set to be released by Disney/20th Century Pictures, this film has since changed hands with Focus Features picking up the baton, so the good news is that this movie will see the cinematic light of day. Whew.

Plot

The story is based upon photojournalist Danny Lyon’s same-named book of behind-the-scene glimpses of his 1960s run with a real-life biker gang.

Oscar nominee and legend Tom Hardy (mentor biker) and perpetual Elvis/recent Oscar winner Austin Butler (fledgling biker) sit in the lead roles as bikers. Jodie Comer (who will always rule as Villanelle) stepped into the female lead (as the wife of Butler’s character), who will understandably not approve of everything that the Chicago-focused club does to survive. Norman Reedus (Daryl Freaking Dixon, y’all) will also zoom around the place, probably thrilled that he’s not dodging zombies. What’s not to love? Well, the brief synopsis points towards the club taking a very Sons of Anarchy descent from being a set of idealistic outcasts to a set of straight-up outlaws:

Over the course of a decade, a Midwestern motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders to a sinister gang, threatening the original group’s way of life.

The TheInSneider originally reported that this film was switched to a commercial focus from its original intent as an awards-circuit title. Reviews thus far from festivals have been largely positive, but not positive enough for Disney to keep riding with the flick. Fortunately and as mentioned already, Focus Features will do the honors. Let’s ride.

Cast

Not only are Hardy, Butler, and Comer leading this project, but the supporting cast is phenomenal. Norman Reedus, who was probably born straight onto a bike, portrays a character known as “Funny Sonny.” Michael Shannon will also be on the scene, and warring Justified antagonists, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman, will help round out the gang.