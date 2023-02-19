Not even James Cameron, the maker of the Avatar movies, was prepared for how well its belated sequel would do. But he was wrong and since its release in mid-December, The Way of Water has cleaned up. For the last few weeks it’s already been in the top five of all-time grossers. And now, finally, it’s passed another Cameron money-gobbler.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar 2 has now grossed $2.243.3 billion worldwide, which gives it the edge over Titanic, whose total cume, at $2.242.8 billion, is not far behind. It’s likely the second trip to Pandora would have passed the beloved historical romance had it not been reissued in theaters last weekend, when its all-time gross stood at “only” $2.194 billion.

And so Avatar 2 is now the third highest-grossing movie ever made, behind only Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion) and the first Avatar ($2.992 billion). Perhaps needless to say, none of this is adjusted for inflation, and it’ll have a tough time catching up to Gone with the Wind’s estimated $4.192 billion. (Or, for that matter, the adjusted gross of Avatar 1: $3.824 billion.) Still, don’t ever estimate the power of a James Cameron picture.

In other box office news, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania overcame meh reviews to harness the best opening weekend for that wing of the MCU, Hoovering up $118 million domestically and $239 million elsewhere. Even better, star Paul Rudd recently shared his secret to looking like you’re in your mid-30s for life.

