Paul Rudd is 53 years old, but even when he’s 83, he probably still won’t look 53. Maybe that’s an exaggeration, but the man has been the subject of blood-sacrifice jokes for at least a decade. He recently revealed, however, that it’s slightly more difficult to get into Ant-Man fighting shape these days than it was for 2018’s Ant-Man And The Wasp and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. So, he might not be immune to the rigors of time after all. To that end, Rudd fielded a question from Men’s Health about his secret to both “happiness” and “eternal youth.”

His answer was a commonsensical one, although I’m not so sure how easy it is for the average person to accomplish: “Sleep.” No really. Paul Rudd believes that a solid night’s sleep is the most important part of self-care and looking like a spring chicken. This was also his mindset for getting back into that Ant-Man suit. Yep, shut-eye takes priority:

“Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’ The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep …”

I dunno, man. It’s easier said than done to head to bed early when there’s so much to do in daily life, but Paul Rudd surely knows where it’s at. Also, there’s something to be said about muscle recovery during sleep, and Rudd was surely motivated to keep up (at least in a sense) with Jonathan Majors and his bodybuilding biopic bod, which could have carried over into Kang preparation for the MCU.

Whatever Paul Rudd is doing, though, is working, so there’s no sense in stopping now. You can see his sunshiney face on the big screen again when Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania debuts on February 17.

(Via Men’s Health)