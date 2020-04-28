This time last year, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had just hit theaters and was already breaking box office records (it would eventually become the highest-grossing movie of all-time, not adjusted for inflation). To celebrate the one-year anniversary of “I love you 3,000,” directors Anthony and Joe Russo took to social media on Monday night for a tweet-along, where they shared behind-the-scenes videos and fun facts about the film. For instance, here’s Brie Larson meeting the cast for the first time (Captain Marvel came out first, but she shot Endgame before making her MCU debut).

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

The Russos, using their joint Twitter account (Comic Book was hosting the event), also uploaded footage from Robert Downey, Jr.’s last day on set (“The very definition of a legend”) and the final time Chris Evans suited up as Captain America, “ever.”

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Later, they shared their “favorite shot” in the movie.

That long crane shot to find Cap and Peggy in the window… our favorite shot in the movie. #AvengersAssemble — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

“That long crane shot to find Cap and Peggy in the window… our favorite shot in the movie,” the Russos tweeted, referring to the lovely scene where we see a reunited Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dancing to “It’s Been a Long, Long Time.” That’s their favorite shot, and this is my new favorite Endgame story, one shared by RDJ on Instagram.