This time last year, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had just hit theaters and was already breaking box office records (it would eventually become the highest-grossing movie of all-time, not adjusted for inflation). To celebrate the one-year anniversary of “I love you 3,000,” directors Anthony and Joe Russo took to social media on Monday night for a tweet-along, where they shared behind-the-scenes videos and fun facts about the film. For instance, here’s Brie Larson meeting the cast for the first time (Captain Marvel came out first, but she shot Endgame before making her MCU debut).

The Russos, using their joint Twitter account (Comic Book was hosting the event), also uploaded footage from Robert Downey, Jr.’s last day on set (“The very definition of a legend”) and the final time Chris Evans suited up as Captain America, “ever.”

Later, they shared their “favorite shot” in the movie.

“That long crane shot to find Cap and Peggy in the window… our favorite shot in the movie,” the Russos tweeted, referring to the lovely scene where we see a reunited Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dancing to “It’s Been a Long, Long Time.” That’s their favorite shot, and this is my new favorite Endgame story, one shared by RDJ on Instagram.

Downey shared an anecdote in which he talked to director Paul Thomas Anderson, who revealed that when he saw Avengers: Endgame he recorded fan reactions in the theater to remind him of “the power of cinema” and the unifying power it has.

It’s fun to imagine the director of There Will Be Blood and The Master losing his shit when Captain America holds Thor’s hammer, and then showing the footage to his wife, Maya Rudolph. The power of the cinema!

