A Back to the Future reboot? Where we’re going, we don’t need a Back to the Future reboot — as long as director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale are still alive.

The pair own the rights to the time-travel trilogy, meaning Universal can’t make another Back to the Future movie without their permission. And they’re not interested. Gale compared a fourth Back to the Future movie to prostitution, accurately pointing out that “nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it’s supposed to be a continuation,” while Zemeckis told the Telegraph, “That can’t happen until both Bob and I are dead. And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

If/when a reboot does happen, however, Michael J. Fox has an idea for what it could be about. “I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. That should go over well with the same people (including a certain former-president) who loved 2016’s Ghostbusters.

Fox, who recently reunited with co-star Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic-Con, also discussed the legacy of Back to the Future.

“What’s most amazing about Back to the Future is that — and it has nothing to do with me — but it has this life. People don’t just like it and remember it, they celebrate it and embrace it and get my face tattooed on their leg… It’s crazy but in a good way.”

If my calculations are correct, the second Zemeckis and Gale are no longer with us, you’re gonna see some serious sh*t.

