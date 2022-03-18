Over the past week, Ana de Armas has posted on Instagram about the sunset, night shoots, and her dog, but there’s not a single mention of her new movie. It’s not hard to figure out why: Deep Water brought her and Ben Affleck together, but before the shamelessly sleazy movie could be released, they broke up. There will be no (extremely awkward) press tour — or mention of the erotic thriller on social media either, apparently.

So, who’s left to promote Deep Water? The film’s “snail wrangler,” obviously.

Snails play a big role in Deep Water, as Vic (Affleck) keeps a room full of the slimy gastropods in the house he shares with his wife Melinda (de Armas). “I’d say it’s fairly accurate,” handler Max Anton told Entertainment Weekly about the snail room. “Vic’s setup is the prettiest way it should look with these big glass tanks.” He also praised Affleck’s commitment to not stepping on any snails and/or turning them into escargot.

“Ben was fantastic to work with. He’s a great listener. And you can tell that when he does his scenes, he will take instructions. He understands them, and usually, he can nail it the first time. He was exceptionally good with my animals. We didn’t lose a single one.”

As for de Armas, she “did not want to touch them,” according to Anton, but “despite being not okay with the snails, she did a great job too.”

Snails apparently live for between two to five years, which means they outlasted de Armas and Affleck’s relationship. Congrats to the snails.

