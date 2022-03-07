The Batman made $128 million at the box office during its opening weekend. If there’s any justice in this world, Deep Water (which features a former-Batman) will be watched by at least 128 million people when it debuts on Hulu later this month.

The erotic thriller stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple where everything — get this! — isn’t as it seems. “Do you think we’ll ever just be happy?” the No Time to Die standout asks Affleck. He replies, “God, I hope so.” About that…

You can watch the sensual trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Deep Water hits Hulu on March 18.