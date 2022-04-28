Benedict Cumberbatch Has Taken In A Family Of Ukrainian Refugees

Oscar nominee, wizard/doctor actor, scarf wearer, and extremely good person Benedict Cumberbatch has welcomed a family of Ukrainian refugees into his home in the United Kingdom.

Cumberbatch told SkyNews this week that a Ukrainian family will be living in his U.K. home during a press junket for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which comes to theaters Friday, May 6. The family has not arrived yet, but Cumberbatch is keeping track of their status to make sure they’re safe. “They’ve made it out of Ukraine, I’m monitoring their progress every day,” he told the outlet.

“Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment – to say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy and too much about when they’re coming and how that’s being managed would invade mine – but I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced, and that’s within my home,” he added. “I’ve been trying to help other Ukrainian families – nationals that are UK citizens – to house their extended families en masse, which you know they want to do, but it’s very costly. I’m working through a wonderful charity called Refugees at Home, which is a great gateway to the government scheme, but also to offering further wider support that’s needed for the psychological trauma that these people are suffering from,” Cumberbatch said.

SkyNews reported that during the interview, Cumberbatch was dressed in Ukrainian colors blue and yellow.