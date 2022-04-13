The caped Benedict Cumberbatch, the new anchor of the MCU, will soon return to theaters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is already breaking ticket-sale records for 2022. Movies are back, baby, and we keep on saying that, but the masses really do want to watch the Sorcerer Supreme own up to f*cking too much with the multiverse. For sure, Wanda Maximoff is angry as hell about double standards and will be onboard, but do we have any more clues about all that speculation that Deadpool could maybe make his MCU entrance, too?

Remember, overenthused fans thought they saw the Merc with a Mouth hidden in a poster despite a Ryan Reynolds denial. And if we want to be really silly about it all, let’s read into what’s going on with the rating of this Sam Raimi-directed sequel: PG-13.

The movie’s expected to be intense, and Collider details the rating language:

MCU chief Kevin Feige even dubbed it as the blockbuster film franchise’s “first horror film,” complete with some freakier and more intense imagery as the multiverse opens up to whatever horrors are out there. The MPAA agreed with this sentiment, sticking the upcoming film with a PG-13 rating for “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language.”

Given that Wanda has been studying the Darkhold, maybe that accounts for some of the frights to come. And back to that Deadpool stuff, there’s been absolutely no confirmation from anyone that he’ll bring his brand of chaos into view, but if he did, I would hope that he’d at least do a few R-rated things. So maybe we can joke around and see the PG-13 confirmation as evidence of some sort. (Never mind, they’re totally gonna water him down to PG-13 someday, but it’s likely not happening now.)

However, we can expect to see Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in this movie, so that ain’t nothing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.