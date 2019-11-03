The Best Heist Movies On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: November 3rd

We’re not sure how it happened, but heists movies have become their own genre these days. It might have something to do with their tried-and-true formula — a crack team is assembled, a meticulous plan laid out, a high-stakes execution that sometimes goes wrong. These are all elements of a great heist film but Netflix is taking things up a notch, giving us some truly bonkers, often brilliant, caper flicks. Some are darkly comedic, some are full of action, and one takes place during a damn hurricane, but all of these films have one crucial thing in common: They make robbing people look like a hell of a lot of fun.

Here are the best heist movies currently streaming on Netflix.

Ocean’s 12 (2004)

Run Time: 124 min | IMDb: 6.5/10

The heists only get more elaborate and a hell of a lot more fun the second time, at least for the Ocean’s crew. George Clooney reprises his role as mastermind Danny Ocean, who’s been hunted by Andy Garcia’s Terry Benedict and ordered to pay back the $160 million he stole in Vegas (plus interest). He pulls the crew together for a European job that puts them up against a long con expert called the “Night Fox.” Everyone’s trying to get their hands on a priceless Faberge egg, with Danny’s team using his wife Tess (Julia Roberts) to pose as Julia Robert and keep Bruce Willis distracted while the Night Fox (Vincent Cassel) performs quite possibly the single greatest laser dance number in cinematic history. Oh and yeah, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and the rest are also back for the usual hijinks.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Run Time: 125 min | IMDb: 6.5/10

Netflix’s latest entry into the big-budget action flick universe is this heist thriller starring a whos-who of Hollywood hunks. Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal play a group a former special ops bros who reunite to take down an infamous cartel kingpin and steal his profits in the process. Isaac and Affleck look to be the leaders of the team, two men fed up with risking their necks for a country that doesn’t look after them once they’re back on home soil, and Isaac’s A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor is at the helm, which means a couple of plot twists and some high stakes action are in store.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Jeff Bridges star in this neo-Western crime thriller about a pair of brothers who go on a bank-robbing spree to save their family’s ranch. Pine plays Toby, a down-on-his-luck father struggling to live right under mountains of inherited debt while Foster plays Tanner, his ex-con brother who has a wild streak that often endangers the two men on their jobs. Bridges is the aging sheriff tasked with bringing them to justice but his job is made harder by the locals, who have no love for the bank chain the boys are stealing from. It’s a gritty, unapologetic tale of a forgotten America brought to life by some brilliant performances and an impressive script from Taylor Sheridan.

