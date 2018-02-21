Neon

Last Updated: February 21st

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online, including an impressive selection of quality movies, offering up everything from iconic classics to contemporary indie fare. Here’s a look at the 25 best movies on Hulu right now.

Serpico (1973)

Director Sidney Lumet helms this film noir about real-life NYPD Detective Frank Serpico, who bore witness to untold corruption and violence within the ranks of his fellow officers. Spanning 12 years from 1960 to 1972, the film was universally praised by audiences and critics, and, like the biography it was based on, helped elevate the public’s awareness of police corruption. It scored Academy Award nominations for star Al Pacino as well as Best Adapted Screenplay, though it didn’t win either.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (2016)

Set during the touring years of The Beatles’ career, from 1962-1966, director Ron Howard crafts an intimate portrayal of the world’s most popular band with the help of both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison. Featuring 4K restorations of some of the band’s most memorable concerts, this documentary is a must for any film lover, Beatles fan or otherwise.

