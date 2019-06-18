The Best Movies On Hulu Right Now, Ranked

Annapurna Pictures

Last Updated: June 17th

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing,” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online. This includes an impressive selection of quality movies, but it’s not always easy to browse through their catalog if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Which begs the question: What is the best movie on Hulu right now? From iconic classics to contemporary indie fare, here’s a look at the 30 best films available to stream, ranked.

Related: The Best Comedies On Hulu Right Now

Warner Bros. Pictures

1. The Shining (1980)

Run Time: 146 min | IMDb: 8.4/10

This thriller from Stephen King, directed by Stanley Kubrick, sees Jack Nicholson embody an alcoholic father who takes an off-season position as caretaker of a remote hotel in order to jumpstart his writing career. He brings his family along for the ride and soon, supernatural hauntings begin to happen. Twin girls at the end of a hallway, the ghosts of slain Native Americans, Nicholson’s character losing his ever-loving mind, an elevator filled with blood, all the normal elements of a truly terrifying King adaptation can be found in this one.

Add To Hulu Watchlist