For a moment there, it seemed like All Quiet on the Western Front might pull an upset. The Netflix war film won multiple awards, including Best International Feature Film (as expected), Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography. But when it came time to present the biggest award of the 2023 Oscars, the frontrunner prevailed: Everywhere Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture.

The best multiverse movie of 2022 became the second A24 film to win Best Picture, following Moonlight. This time, there was no envelope drama. Everything Everywhere All at Once also won Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. As noted by Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times, “With 3 acting wins, plus Best Director and Best Picture, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE has won more above-the-line Oscars than any movie ever in the 95 years they’ve thrown this show.” Pretty good for an indie movie with a raccoon chef.

You can watch the history-making moment below.

“I was so happy,” Daniel Kwan, one-half of the Daniels directing duo, told Uproxx about the reaction to Everywhere Everything All at Once. “Because they didn’t understand how we could have made it, which is kind of what we want to do. We kind of want to constantly to be showing people that the way things are isn’t always how they should be.”

For the complete list of winners at the 2023 Oscars, head here.