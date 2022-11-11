black panther
marvel studios
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mid-Credits Scene Is Making People Emotional

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]

Unlike most movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has only one mid-credits/post-credits scene. But it’s a doozy.

To set the scene: the Black Panther sequel ends with Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) taking on the mantle of Black Panther following the death of her older brother T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). Using the suit, she fights Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), but instead of killing him, she forms an uneasy alliance with the the underwater king of the blue people (not the Na’vi). Shuri also visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who has been living in Haiti since the Blip with, as we find out midway through the credits, her son with T’Challa, Toussaint. That’s his Haitian name, though. His Wakandan name? T’Challa.

Nakia explains to Shuri in a lovely oceanside chat that T’Challa wanted his son to grow up away from the pressures of the throne. That’s why Nakia left Wakanda and moved to Haiti, with a blessing from Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who was killed earlier in the movie by Namor. The Wakanda Forever ending is already being called the “the best end credit scene in Marvel history,” and it’s making people very emotional.

For more on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, read our interview with Ryan Coogler.

