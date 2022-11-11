[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]

Unlike most movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has only one mid-credits/post-credits scene. But it’s a doozy.

To set the scene: the Black Panther sequel ends with Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) taking on the mantle of Black Panther following the death of her older brother T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). Using the suit, she fights Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), but instead of killing him, she forms an uneasy alliance with the the underwater king of the blue people (not the Na’vi). Shuri also visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who has been living in Haiti since the Blip with, as we find out midway through the credits, her son with T’Challa, Toussaint. That’s his Haitian name, though. His Wakandan name? T’Challa.

Nakia explains to Shuri in a lovely oceanside chat that T’Challa wanted his son to grow up away from the pressures of the throne. That’s why Nakia left Wakanda and moved to Haiti, with a blessing from Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who was killed earlier in the movie by Namor. The Wakanda Forever ending is already being called the “the best end credit scene in Marvel history,” and it’s making people very emotional.

#WakandaForever spoilers!!!

me thinking shuri has lost everyone in her family but then t'challa son of king t'challa appears on the big screen pic.twitter.com/UzFycX3pwk — henna:) (@thorsdelight) November 9, 2022

#BlackPanther #WakandaForever SPOILERS

Can we please talk about how after that mid-credits scene we essentially still have a T'Challa?? And it the most beautiful way?? Like that was perfect, my entire theater sobbed, I SOBBED pic.twitter.com/l0g3mxhwvX — mabe | midnights era 🌒 (@dragonevenstar) November 11, 2022

Prince T’Challa, Son of King T’Challa 😭💔 — frmdaville🤍 (@tuttifrmdaville) November 11, 2022

Me during the mid-credits scene of Wakanda Forever 🥲 RIP Chadwick Boseman 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MtWvdscOKb — Ramon Chavez (@NachitoChavez10) November 11, 2022

BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER SPOILERS #BlackPanther #WakandaForever

when nakia introduced toussaint to shuri i started crying and then when he said his wakandan name was prince t’challa after his father, king t’challa, i just cried even harder 🥲 — bianca (@evermorIey) November 10, 2022

“This is my son” I cried 😭 #BlackPanther — ViviLonganisa 🇩🇴 (@alanisvivianaa) November 11, 2022

"My name is Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa." I CRIEDDDDD — aynès (@thecornsalad) November 11, 2022

“I am Prince T’challa, son of King T’challa” pic.twitter.com/wWCt3sO74g — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ-ㅤㅤㅤ- (@DrewEsquire) November 11, 2022

-Who are you?

-Prince T'Challa. Son of king T'Challa 😭😭😭😭😭 — só brota trajado (@oitiaguera) November 11, 2022

the way this movie honors Chadwick from the opening to that beautiful mid-credits scene is truly astounding. it was so respectful, raw, beautiful and so real in so many ways that i genuinely can't see how they could've done it differently or better. #WakandaForever — sandro (@etrnlolsen) November 11, 2022

For more on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, read our interview with Ryan Coogler.