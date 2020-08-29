‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Has Died At 43

Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement on the actor’s Twitter and Instagram accounts read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman, who was born and raised in South Carolina, was set to play the first African samurai in Japan in the 16th century-set Yasuke, as well as reprise his role as T’Challa in Black Panther 2.