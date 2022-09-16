If you’re lucky enough to see Blonde in a theater this weekend, you should do that. Unless you’re under 17 years old. Then you’re not allowed.

Blonde is the first Netflix film with an NC-17 rating, for reasons unclear to both star Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik. “We live in a world where ‘[WAP]’ is, like, the number one song,” he told MovieMaker. “This sort of Eisenhower morality doesn’t really seem to bear much resemblance to what’s going on in the world. But I feel like anything that’s showing a woman in sexual situations is sort of something that — nobody wants to look under that hood.” Dominick doesn’t “even think the rating is deserved,” so he was “kind of surprised that they would consider that to be worthy of an NC-17.”

Blonde is rated NC-17 for “some sexual content,” according to the Motion Picture Association. And according to the parents guide on the film’s IMDb page, there’s “strong uses of ‘f*ck,’ ‘damn,’ ‘ass,’ ‘crap,’ ‘asshole,’ ‘whore,’ ‘c*ck,’ and ‘sh*t.'” So, parents, don’t let your little ones watch the nearly three-hour Marilyn Monroe biopic based on a Joyce Carol Oates book, no matter how much they beg.

“Marilyn Monroe was a confusing, alluring contradiction, and so, necessarily is Blonde,” Uproxx’s Vince Mancini wrote in his review. “But it’s also mesmerizing, hard to watch, and impossible not to watch almost in equal measure, a somewhat guilty pleasure, compelling in spite of, partly because of, the fact that you don’t quite understand.” For everyone who can’t see it this weekend, Blonde hits Netflix on September 28.

(Via MovieMaker)