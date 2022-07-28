Some like it hot, but everyone loves Netflix releasing the first trailer for Blonde, director Andrew Dominik’s biopic about Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas (who looks the part) as the Hollywood legend. The NC-17 film is “like Citizen Kane and Raging Bull had a baby daughter,” Dominik said, and “a movie for all the unloved children of the world.”

You can judge for yourself in the black-and-white trailer above.

Blonde is based on the 2000 biography of the same name from author Joyce Carol Oates, who saw a rough cut of the film and called it “startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly ‘feminist’ interpretation… not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this.” Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.

Blonde, which also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker, and The Adventures of Pete & Pete legend Toby Huss as Allan “Whitey” Snyder, will premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival before hitting Netflix on September 23.