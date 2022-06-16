Move over, Kim Kardashian: there’s a new Marilyn Monroe in town.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s NC-17-rated biopic of Monroe starring Ana de Armas as the legendary actress. You can watch it above.

Dominik has described Blonde as “a movie for all the unloved children of the world. It’s like Citizen Kane and Raging Bull had a baby daughter,” and that it’s “an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.” This ain’t your dad’s Marilyn Monroe biopic.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas, who was great in Knives Out and the best part about No Time to Die, told Netflix Queue about the movie. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story I had ever seen.”

She continued:

“We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year. I read [author Joyce Carol Oates’] novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

Blonde comes out on September 23.