He’s making a list. He’s checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice. Brad Pitt is coming to your movie — unless you cast someone he doesn’t like.

While accepting the 2022 Excellence Award Davide Campari at the 75th Locarno Film Festival, Aaron Taylor-Johnson discussed what it was like working with his Bullet Train co-star, Brad Pitt, who he called a “humble and gracious human being.” Taylor-Johnson believes Pitt is “in a new chapter of his life” and that he “just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.”

The Nocturnal Animals and Avengers: Age of Ultron actor continued:

“You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list, too: the ‘good’ list and the sh*t list.”

Great. Now I’m going to spend the rest of my day wondering who’s on Brad Pitt sh*t list. It’s not Sandra Bullock, who he recently called “an old friend” who he “could call for favors over the years, and I have done many, many times and she’s always there.” It’s not his favorite actor Robert De Niro, either (they were both in 1996’s Sleepers). So, who could it be? It’s gotta be someone who Pitt has only worked with once and — I know!

It’s the taxi from Meet Joe Black. Such a diva.

(Via Variety)