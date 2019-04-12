Universal Pictures

1998’s Meet Joe Black arrived at the height of Brad Pitt‘s heartthrob era. The film was mostly forgettable (although drilled into audience’s brains with a three-hour runtime) other than one ridiculous scene. You know the one. Before Brad Pitt’s character became Death, he was merely a beautiful young man in a coffee shop who made a melt-y impression on Claire Forlani’s female lead. This was as meet-cute a scene as it comes, ending with both staring back at each other wistfully (and repeatedly), and then catastrophe strikes. Coffee-Shop-Brad stupidly pauses in the middle of the road, all lovestruck, then blammo. The poor guy ricochets between multiple vehicles like a ping pong ball.

Not an ideal first encounter! Oh, but the sheer insanity of the scene (I’m not sure how much of the $90 million budget went into CGI-ing this thing, but bravo) still arrives with the same force two decades later. Twitter user Rose O’Shea caught a network replay of the Death Takes A Holiday remake for the first time (!) on Thursday night. She swiftly declared it to be “the most bonkers one minute of a movie that I have ever seen.”