After months of speculation, Fast X star Brie Larson has confirmed which Fast and Furious character she has a “very strong” connection to.

“Tess is Mr. Nobody’s daughter,” she told Total Film. “She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that.”

Mr. Nobody is played by Kurt Russell, who may or may not be dead. Not Kurt Russell. I hope Kurt Russell never dies. Mr. Nobody might be dead, which would also be a shame because, as we learned in F9, he helped save Han.

The Oscar-winning actress continued, “Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.” Not to be confused with Vin Diesel’s actual family, like his daughter who Larson based her character on.

Fast X opens on May 19

(Via Total Film)