The two newest members of the Fast and Furious family are Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Dune star plays Dante Reyes, the villain of Fast X who director Louis Leterrier described as “100 percent Momoa,” as if the frequently-shirtless Jason Momoa could be anything less than 100 percent himself.

As for Larson, we don’t know much about her character, Tess, other than she’s a “guardian angel” for Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and a “very strong” connection to the franchise at large, according to Leterrier in Total Film.

Could Tess be related to Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker? That’s what a lot of people believe. But if you want to think differently and come up with your fan theory, “Brie Larson is reprising her character from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World under a different name” is up for grabs.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

Fast X opens on May 19.