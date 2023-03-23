Tess, Brie Larson‘s mysterious character in Fast X, has a “very strong” connection to the rest of the franchise. She also has a very strong connection to head-of-the-Fast-family Vin Diesel, as revealed in a profile of the Oscar-winning actress in Harper’s Bazaar.

Larson based Tess on Diesel’s eight-year-old daughter, who was wearing a jacket with “Good Vibes Only” printed on the back when they met. “Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them re-create the jacket,” Diesel said. “She wore it throughout the movie.”

Larson, an indie favorite for roles in Short Term 12 and Room, also discussed joining mega-franchises like Fast and Furious and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I was scared of what would happen to me,” she said, but “what I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not.”

Here’s more on Fast X:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything that Dom loves, forever.

Fast X opens on May 19, while Larson also stars in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, which premieres later this year.

