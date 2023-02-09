Ahead of the release of the Fast X trailer, Empire published an interview with the film’s director, Louis Leterrier, who replaced Justin Lin after The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift filmmaker stepped down less than a week after shooting began.

“I’m more practical than other directors, and I brought it back to earth,” Leterrier said. “We went for real stunts, which we’re enhancing with visual effects. We shot in LA, London, Rio, Portugal. We blew up Hummers flying around Rome. There’ll be some iconic imagery in this one. You will see: as long as Dom Toretto is behind the wheel of a car, there’s nothing he cannot do.” Words to live by, right there.

Leterrier also teased Jason Momoa’s “very sadistic and androgynous” villain character, Dante. “[He’s] 1,000 percent Momoa,” he said, as if Momoa could be anything less than 1,000 percent himself. He even rides a motorcycle.

“When you have fought so hard to keep your faith and protect your family, and literally change the world, which is the case of Dom Toretto, there is a price to pay,” the director warned. “[Dom’s] enemies are coming after him.” Well, maybe not ALL of his enemies.

Fast X opens on May 19. The trailer comes out tomorrow, Friday, the 10th.