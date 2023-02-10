There is a long history of characters showing up in a Fast & Furious movie to seek revenge for something that happened in a previous Fast & Furious movie. The most prominent example here is Jason Statham popping up in Furious 7 to avenge his brother after the events of Fast & Furious 6. (The titles of these movies remain a jumbled mess in a way that feels… right, in a cosmic sense.) John Cena – who plays the secret brother of Vin Diesel’s character, don’t worry about it, it’s fine – did it, too. The Rock kind of did it but we don’t talk about that.

The best part is that enemies and rivals usually end up becoming friends and they all sort it out over Coronas at a barbecue until someone else comes for revenge and the cycle starts over again. Sometimes Helen Mirren is involved. It is all very messy and fun and the last two movies have featured Charlize Theron stealing a nuclear submarine and Ludacris and Tyrese going to space. I love these movies more than some members of my own family.

Which brings me to this: The trailer for Fast X, somehow the tenth movie in this franchise. It is incredible. We are going to get way into it. I made so many GIFs of Jason Momoa. But first, watch. Behold. Revel in the spectacle of the cinema.

I have watched the four-ish minutes of this trailer about five times already and I spent every second of each time shouting and laughing. It’s so thrilling. And again, we’ll get to it all. But first, as always, we begin at one of the aforementioned barbecues, where w-…

Well, guess what: Rita Moreno is in the Fast & Furious movies. She is an EGOT winner. And now she is in a franchise where, a few movies ago, Ludacris lamented the fact that their enemies had a tank. It’s tempting to lose track of that given everything that is about to happen. But think about it for a bit this weekend.

There’s a lot of talk about family in here, and Family, too. This is nothing new. These movies do that a lot. The big thing here is Dominic Toretto looking at his young son — named Brian, after Paul Walker’s character, who is, to be very clear, still alive in these movies but so far out of this life that he’s willing to allow his friends and loved ones to do battle with nuclear cyberterrorists without lifting a finger to help, which is kind of funny — and saying how worried he is about losing someone he loves.

This will come up again.

Enter Jason Momoa. His character is named Dante. He is on a motorcycle and wearing what appears to be a snakeskin jacket. This is perfect. As I’ve said before, he should be in every movie. Look at him. Look at his mustache. Look at him saying “Boom.” Look why he’s saying ‘Boom.”

This requires context. Probably. Context is a slippery thing in these movies. The first one was about Vin Diesel stealing DVD players and now he is some sort of off-book rogue agent who thwarts supervillains. It’s best not to think too much about it. But we need to think a little bit about it here. Because…

THIS

IS

BRAZIL

What happens next is remarkable. We get a flashback to Fast Five, the best film in the franchise by far and one where Vin Diesel said the phrase “we’re going to do one last job.” This is the fifth movie since he said that. They have done so many jobs since then. It’s literally the halfway point of their jobs. You should see the smile on my face right now.