Indies don’t often get sequels (though they sometimes do), but as you may recall, there was serious talk that Call Me by Your Name might get another round. Then, well, something happened with one of the stars. But a year and a half after all the Armie Hammer mishegoss went public, there’s still hope for a follow-up. It just won’t feature Oliver and Elio sharing another peach.

In a new interview with IndieWire, director Luca Guadagnino reveals that he still wants to do Call Me by Your Name 2. Thing is, it almost certainly won’t be called anything like that. For one thing, Guadgnino doesn’t like a certain movie trend.

“A sequel is an American concept,” Guadagnino grumbled. Besides, it will only focus on one of the main characters. See if you can guess which one. “It’s more like the chronicles of Elio,” he said, referring to the character played by Timothée Chalamet, in what proved his breakout turn. As such the film, should it get made, would be the “chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do.”

As it happens, Guadagnino is at the Telluride Film Festival, where he’s doing press for Bones and All, another movie with Chalamet where the actor plays a fine young cannibal. The film was announced around the same time that allegations about Hammer’s life were being lodged, including that he engaged in some disturbing cannibal talk. So much has changed since then.

(Via IndieWire)