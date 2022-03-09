Thanks to the pandemic, we learned about several celebrities who apparently hate bathing themselves and/or their own children, and now, Cameron Diaz is getting in on the action. In Diaz’s defense, her admission comes from a place of rejecting societal pressure for women to look a certain way, which she’s abandoned since retiring from acting.

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to,” Diaz told Michelle Visage’s Rule Breaker podcast. “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.”

However, in Diaz’s zeal to emphasize her new lack of concern for her looks, she also admitted to never washing her face. Via Page Six:

“Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis … like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like,” she said. “I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face.” Despite embracing her natural beauty, she did say that “twice a month,” she’ll put one of her “billion products” on her face. “One time works, right?’ Like, is that all I have to do?” she joked.

Again, even though it’s probably a good idea to wash your face regularly, Diaz spent years being subjected to Hollywood beauty standards after making her debut in the ’90s, so it’s understandable that she’s living her best life with minimal concerns about her appearance. Since retiring from acting, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about finally being out of the industry. “I feel whole,” she told Kevin Hart last year.

