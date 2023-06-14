Carrie Fisher‘s last movie is finally coming out, seven years after her death.

In Wonderwell, which is described as a “coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond,” the Star Wars legend plays the “enigmatic” Hazel, who helps guide the main character.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” director Vlad Marsavin told Deadline about the delayed release. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with COVID lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

Marsavin also shared a delightful story about how Fisher was always the life of the party.

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie. After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team.”

Wonderwell, which also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft, and Kiera Milward, will have a limited theatrical run via AMC followed by a digital release from June 23, 2023.

(Via Deadline)