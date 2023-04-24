There are over 2,700 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Big Bird has one, Pentatonix have one, even freaking Shrek has one, but not Carrie Fisher. The iconic actress, author, and good-dog-haver has not been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard, unlike her Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. This injustice will finally be corrected on May 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!”

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. PST. Once Fisher joins Hamill and Ford, this should open the flood gates for more Star Wars characters on the Walk of Fame (the random weirdos dressed as Leia around Hollywood do not count). Your time is coming soon, Boss Nass. I know it.

(Via Walk of Fame)