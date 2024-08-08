Maybe Cate Blanchett thought that wearing 100+ spoons to the Borderlands premiere would distract people from Borderlands itself. That didn’t happen. But the actress did have a minor wardrobe malfunction and the only person who could save her was co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who knows her way around a spoon.

Blanchett was decked out in antique spoons sourced from the Swedish countryside when she was interviewed ahead of the premiere, though she had a bit of a mishap and was saved by none other than Curtis, who was holding the back of her spoon top. “You know what’s going on? I’ve got her back,” Curtis said when ET asked her to explain.

“I’m in The Bear, and they had an entire episode called ‘Forks’ so we’re covering all of the preliminary stuff,” Curtis said, while Blanchett jokingly added, “There are a lot of references at play here.” Curtis proceeded to hang around for the rest of the interview, shielding Blanchett’s top. You can check out the full clip above.

While out promoting Borderlands, Blanchett has been keeping very busy by talking about anything but the movie. When she was asked by Andy Cohen about her biggest paycheck, he guessed it was Lord of the Rings, to which she objected. “Are you kidding me?” Blanchett said. “No, no one got paid anything to do that movie. I basically got free sandwiches,” Blanchett added. “And I got to keep my ears.” Hopefully she gets to keep her spoons from this one. There is a new black cherry Activia flavor that she needs to check out.

Borderlands hits theaters on August 9th.