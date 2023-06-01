Looks like the third Magic Mike had the words “last dance” in the title for a reason. The threequel came out earlier this year, and was, alas, neither as well-reviewed nor as money-gobbling as its two predecessors. But while there won’t be a fourth, its star is open to another stripper saga — in a few decades.

In an interview with People, Channing Tatum was blunt about the future — or lack thereof — of the Magic Mikes. “I am done. We did it all,” he declared. “We chewed all the meat off the bone on that one. There’s nothing left to do.”

But he joked (or not) he would do it if everyone was old as hell. “That would be the only thing I would come back for, Grumpy Old Strippers,” he said with a laugh. “Like Grumpy Old Men: Septuagenarian Strippers.”

Tatum turned 43 last month, so get ready, audiences of 2050: You might get to see an AARP-aged silver fox former Step Up guy doing for the elderly what The Full Monty did for regular-looking blokes.

It’s not clear if the underperformance of Magic Mike’s Last Dance had something to do with him bailing on the series, but surely the pain of having to get supernaturally ripped had something to do with it.

“It’s hard to look like that,” Tatum said on The Kelly Clarkson Show circa the film’s release. “Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”

Still, he can always do more movies about dogs.

(Via People)